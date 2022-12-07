Quinnipiac 75, Holy Cross 71

Otieno 1-1 2-2 4, Balanc 4-11 4-5 12, Kortright 3-9 4-6 10, S.Lewis 2-5 3-5 7, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Chenery 3-6 1-2 7, Nweke 7-10 0-0 15, Riggins 5-6 3-6 13, Jones 3-7 0-1 7, Reyes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 17-27 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title