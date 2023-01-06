Quinnipiac 72, Rider 63

Nweke 2-8 2-2 6, Otieno 3-4 1-2 7, Balanc 4-11 0-0 9, Jones 3-8 6-7 13, Chenery 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 5-10 1-2 16, Kortright 1-5 4-6 7, Lewis 0-2 1-2 1, Reyes 1-3 2-2 5, Riggins 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 22-55 18-25 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title