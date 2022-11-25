Quinnipiac 58, Stephen F. Austin 44

Antwi-Boasiako 0-2 0-0 0, Hawkins 1-4 8-8 10, Jackson-Posey 3-11 1-2 7, Tezeno 0-2 0-0 0, Ware 5-10 0-1 11, Hall 4-10 0-2 8, Hayman 1-5 0-0 2, Cajuste 1-4 0-0 2, Armbrester 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 17-53 9-13 44.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title