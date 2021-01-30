Purdue erases 14-point deficit, beats No. 21 Minnesota 81-62 MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 10:03 p.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 21 of his season-high 29 points in the second half Saturday, Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Purdue overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Minnesota 81-62.
The Boilermakers (12-6, 6-4 Big Ten) have won five of six. Coach Matt Painter earned his 174th Big Ten victory, tying former Illinois coach Harry Combes for No. 8 on the conference's career list.