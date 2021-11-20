Purdue 32, Northwestern 14

Purdue 0 13 13 6 \u2014 32 Northwestern 0 7 7 0 \u2014 14 Second Quarter PUR_FG Fineran 32, 13:34. PUR_FG Fineran 25, 6:39. PUR_Wright 53 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 1:45. NW_Lang 4 pass from Marty (Kuhbander kick), :00. Third Quarter PUR_Wright 17 pass from O'Connell (pass failed), 12:31. NW_Hull 1 run (Kuhbander kick), 5:29. PUR_Wright 45 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter PUR_FG Fineran 22, 11:41. PUR_FG Fineran 38, 3:24. ___ PUR NW First downs 22 19 Total Net Yards 473 303 Rushes-yards 23-50 44-144 Passing 423 159 Punt Returns 1-9 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-30 3-44 Interceptions Ret. 1-15 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-39-0 18-25-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-22 Punts 1-38.0 2-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-74 4-44 Time of Possession 28:27 31:33 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Purdue, Horvath 10-40, Doerue 6-18, Downing 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Anthrop 3-(minus 2), O'Connell 2-(minus 7). Northwestern, Hull 25-96, Clair 5-36, Marty 13-10, Robinson 1-2. PASSING_Purdue, O'Connell 29-39-0-423. Northwestern, Marty 10-14-0-93, Hilinski 8-11-1-66. RECEIVING_Purdue, Bell 12-101, Wright 8-213, Anthrop 3-51, Durham 2-21, Thompson 2-14, Horvath 1-12, G.Miller 1-11. Northwestern, Hull 6-33, Robinson 5-53, Washington 3-54, Lang 2-6, Clair 1-9, Gordon 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Purdue, Fineran 37. Northwestern, Kuhbander 37.