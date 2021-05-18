Pujols delivers RBI in debut, Dodgers top Diamondbacks 3-1 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 1:28 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Los Angeles' 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
Pujols went 1 for 4 while playing first base and batting cleanup for the defending World Series champions, who added the 10-time All-Star on Monday after the Los Angeles Angels cut him earlier this month.