Pujols blasts two more HRs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 16-7

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

PHOENIX (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols blasted two more homers, pushing his career total to 692 and helping St. Louis beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 16-7 on Saturday night.

It was a vintage night for the 42-year-old Pujols, who continues to hit like a man at least a decade younger. The 11-time All-Star hit solo homers in the second and fourth off D-backs lefty Madison Bumgarner, both to almost the same spot in the left-center seats.

He nearly hit a third homer, scorching a single off the base of the left field wall in the fifth. He capped his 4-for-4 night with a ground ball single through the left side of the infield in the seventh.

With the first homer, Pujols passed Stan Musial for No. 2 in total bases in major league history and now has 6,143. Hank Aaron is No. 1 with 6,856.

Pujols needs four more homers to tie Alex Rodriguez for No. 4 all-time. He's been on a roll over the past month, batting .386 with five homers over his past 16 games coming into Saturday.

St. Louis had an 8-4 lead going into the eighth but the D-backs rallied for three runs off reliever Jordan Hicks. Giovanny Gallegos was able to get out of the jam and the Cardinals tacked on eight insurance runs in the ninth, capped by Paul DeJong's grand slam and Paul Goldschmidt's three-run shot.

The Cardinals have won six straight games and 15 of their past 18.

Lars Nootbaar's two-run triple in the sixth pushed the Cardinals ahead 7-4. Nootbaar also scored on the play, scampering home after right fielder Daulton Varsho bobbled the ball in the corner.

The Diamondbacks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on Christian Walker's sacrifice fly and Carson Kelly's RBI single that dropped just in front of a diving Nootbaar in right field.

Kelly finished with two hits and three RBIs. Bumgarner (6-13) gave up five runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Jake McCarthy had a solo homer.

St. Louis starting pitcher Dakota Hudson gave up four runs over 4 1/3 innings. Genesis Cabrera (4-2) got the win in relief.

GOLD GLOVES

Nolan Arenado and Goldschmidt combined for the defensive play of the night in the sixth.

D-backs speedster Alek Thomas hit a high chopper into the middle of the infield. Arenado ranged over from third base, snagged the ball out of the air with his bare hand and then fired a low throw to Goldschmidt, who was able to scoop the ball from the dirt for the out.

Arenado has won nine Gold Gloves while Goldschmidt has four.

MAN ON THE MOVE

Pujols drew arguably his biggest roar from the crowd in the fifth, when he tried to steal second base.

The 235-pounder took the D-backs — and pretty much everyone else — by surprise but catcher Carson Kelly was still able to make an accurate throw for the out.

Pujols has never been known as a speedster, but has been good at picking his spots with 117 career stolen bases. He's now been caught 43 times.

ROSTER MOVES

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina is away from the team for the next two days because of what manager Oliver Marmol called “business matters.” Marmol said he expects Molina will be back in the lineup on Monday. Molina was placed on the restricted list. C Iván Herrera has been recalled was activated from the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their three-game series on Sunday. The D-backs will pitch RHP Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.81 ERA) while the Cardinals counter with LHP Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.38).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports