Pucks bounce Lightning's way for 1-0 lead in Cup series MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 3:30 a.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Erik Cernak was one of the most unlikely players to score the first goal of the Stanley Cup Final.
But that is what the Tampa Bay defenseman did in the Lightning's 5-1 win Monday night over the Montreal Canadiens in a game that featured unexpected and fluky goals as the defending champions moved closer to another title.