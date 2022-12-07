Providence 99, Manhattan 59

Cisse 3-5 0-0 7, Padgett 3-9 0-0 7, Hayun 4-8 1-1 13, Nelson 1-9 2-2 4, Stewart 6-14 1-4 17, Watson 3-11 3-4 9, Walden 0-3 0-0 0, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0, Arora 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-61 7-11 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title