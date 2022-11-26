Providence 78, Columbia 64

Bedri 5-13 0-0 11, Odunowo 5-7 1-3 11, Thompson 1-8 6-6 8, Brown 2-10 0-0 4, De La Rosa 6-10 3-3 17, Noland 1-3 0-1 2, McLean 1-2 0-0 3, Tavroff 1-4 0-0 2, Stankard 2-4 0-0 6, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 10-13 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title