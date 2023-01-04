Providence 73, No. 4 UConn 61

Karaban 4-6 0-0 11, Sanogo 5-9 1-2 11, Hawkins 5-14 3-3 15, Jackson 1-7 1-1 3, Newton 3-11 0-1 6, Clingan 4-4 4-8 12, Diarra 0-4 1-4 1, Alleyne 1-3 0-0 2, Calcaterra 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 10-19 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title