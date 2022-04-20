Profar's throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer April 20, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the San Diego Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Cincinnati Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
Profar's homer in the fourth inning gave rookie MacKenzie Gore (1-0) all the backing he needed for his first big league win, in his second start. The left-hander held the Reds to four hits in five innings, struck out seven and walked two to complete the three-game sweep.