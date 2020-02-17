Pritchard scores 25 as No. 17 Oregon beats Utah 80-62

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 25 points and led an early 3-point shooting spree as No. 17 Oregon rolled to an 80-62 victory over Utah on Sunday night.

Pritchard made five of six 3-pointers in the first half. Will Richardson, who hit a trio of 3s before the break and finished 4 for 4, added 18 points, six assists and six rebounds to help the Ducks improve to 14-0 at home this season.

Shakur Juiston had 11 points and freshman Addison Patterson finished with 10 off the bench as the Ducks shot 58% from the field and made half of their 24 3-point attempts. Oregon (20-6) regained a share of first place in the Pac-12 with Colorado at 9-4.

The Utes (14-11, 5-8) were led by freshman Rylan Jones with 18 points. Branden Carlson and Timmy Allen each had 10.

Oregon opened its first double-digit lead at 24-13 when Richardson made his third 3-pointer 10 minutes into the game. Pritchard’s fourth put the margin at 29-18, with 23 of Oregon's points coming from the two guards. That also made the Ducks 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

When three consecutive Oregon possessions ended with 3s, two by Anthony Mathis and the last by Pritchard, Utah called a timeout as the score ballooned to 40-24 with 4:28 left in the half.

Oregon's Will Richardson, center, shoots between Utah's Both Gach, left, and Branden Carlson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Oregon’s lead was 44-30 at halftime, with the Ducks shooting 55% from the field, including 67% (10 of 15) on 3-pointers.

Pritchard had 17 points by then on 6 of 8 from the field, with Richardson adding 13 points.

Utah fought back to get within eight with 12 minutes left, but Oregon answered with an 8-1 run, including a drive by Richardson and two assists from him for inside baskets as the Ducks built a 63-48 cushion with eight minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: Winless in seven Pac-12 road games and 1-8 overall this season on the road. Since joining the Pac-12, the Utes are 1-6 in Eugene and 2-17 overall vs. Oregon.

Oregon: The victory gave the Ducks their 10th consecutive season with 20 or more wins. The only other schools currently with at least 10 straight 20-win seasons are Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Saint Mary’s and Vermont. ... The Ducks have three home games remaining.

NOT IN UNIFORM

Oregon’s 6-foot-11 freshman N’Faly Dante missed his seventh consecutive game due to a knee injury.

CHART CLIMBER

Pritchard, a senior, moved up to fifth on Oregon’s career scoring list with 1,810 points. Greg Ballard is fourth at 1,829.

UP NEXT

Utah: Plays at home against UCLA on Thursday.

Oregon: Plays at Arizona State on Thursday.