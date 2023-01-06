Princeton 68, Columbia 49

Evbuomwan 7-10 0-0 14, Kellman 2-5 5-9 9, Pierce 2-7 2-3 6, Allocco 6-9 1-1 16, Langborg 1-9 1-2 3, Lee 3-6 0-0 6, Austin 1-3 0-0 3, Peters 0-4 0-0 0, Martini 0-1 3-3 3, Scott 2-4 0-1 4, O'Connell 2-4 0-0 4, Byriel 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 12-19 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title