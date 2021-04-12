Prime minister leads celebrations of Matsuyama's Masters win YURI KAGEYAMA and KOJI UEDA, Associated Press April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 1:12 a.m.
4 of9 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, celebrates after putting on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Led by Japan's prime minister, the country celebrated golfer Hideki Matsuyama's victory in the Masters — the first Japanese player to win at Augusta National and pull on the famous green jacket.
“It was really wonderful,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said with his country struggling to pull off the postponed Tokyo Olympics in just over three months. “As the coronavirus drags on, his achievement moved our hearts and gave us courage."
YURI KAGEYAMA and KOJI UEDA