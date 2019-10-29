Predators sign Roman Josi to 8-year, $72.4 million deal

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Calle Jarnkrok (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. less Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Calle Jarnkrok (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Predators sign Roman Josi to 8-year, $72.4 million deal 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed captain Roman Josi to an eight-year, $72.4 million deal worth $9.05 million a season.

The Predators announced the deal Tuesday, which will take Josi off the free agent market next July. The deal starts with the 2020-21 season and keeps the captain under contract to 2027-28.

General manager David Poile believes Josi will be like one of the 29-year-old Swiss' heroes, Roger Federer — and only improve with age.

The 38th pick in the 2008 draft, Josi became Nashville's eighth captain in September 2017. Now he is one of only four defensemen with at least 40 points in each of his last six seasons for Nashville. He was an All-Star last season and played for Switzerland at the 2014 Sochi Olympics

He currently is tied for second with five goals and 13 points among NHL defensemen and tied for 12th among all skaters.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports