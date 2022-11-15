Prairie View 70, Washington St. 59

Gueye 0-6 4-4 4, Bamba 4-7 6-8 18, Houinsou 2-4 6-6 10, Mullins 2-7 2-2 7, Powell 2-7 0-0 5, Darling 2-5 2-2 6, Rosario 1-5 3-4 6, Diongue 1-2 1-3 3. Totals 14-43 24-29 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title