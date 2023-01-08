Prairie View 67, MVSU 60

Rasas 2-7 2-3 6, Rutty 2-5 1-2 5, Douglas 7-14 3-4 17, Gambrell 5-12 9-11 22, Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Neal 0-0 1-2 1, Myles 5-5 3-3 13, M.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Harding 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 19-25 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title