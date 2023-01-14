Prairie View 59, Jackson St. 50

Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Mansel 1-3 2-4 4, Evans 6-14 1-2 14, Hunt 3-7 0-0 6, C.Young 3-10 0-0 8, T.Young 3-14 0-0 8, Adams 3-11 2-2 8. Totals 20-63 5-8 50.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title