Portland 92, San Francisco 87

Hawthorne 4-7 2-4 11, Kunen 4-6 0-0 10, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 7-11 4-4 24, Shabazz 7-16 7-8 25, Williams 2-6 2-4 7, Meeks 4-10 1-2 9, Rishwain 0-5 1-2 1, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 17-24 87.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title