Portland 128, San Antonio 112

Grant 7-13 2-3 18, Hart 2-7 1-2 5, Nurkic 5-8 5-7 15, Lillard 14-23 2-2 37, Simons 9-15 0-0 23, Walker 1-1 0-0 3, Watford 1-1 1-2 3, Eubanks 3-3 1-1 7, Winslow 1-1 0-0 2, Keo.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 49-81 12-17 128.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title