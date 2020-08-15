Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anderson 27:11 4-6 1-1 1-6 9 3 10
Tolliver 23:26 2-4 2-2 1-3 0 6 7
Valanciunas 34:02 8-16 6-6 4-17 6 3 22
Brooks 37:41 7-18 2-3 1-2 2 3 20
Morant 41:52 13-28 6-8 1-4 8 1 35
Clarke 24:37 8-11 0-0 2-4 3 2 20
Allen 22:52 1-3 1-2 1-5 1 2 3
Melton 14:24 1-4 0-0 0-4 1 2 3
Dieng 13:55 1-2 0-0 1-4 0 3 2
Totals 240:00 45-92 18-22 12-49 30 25 122

Percentages: FG .489, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Brooks 4-5, Clarke 4-5, Morant 3-6, Anderson 1-1, Melton 1-1, Tolliver 1-2, Allen 0-1, Valanciunas 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Clarke 2, Dieng 2, Anderson, Tolliver).

Turnovers: 18 (Morant 8, Anderson 6, Allen 2, Clarke, Valanciunas).

Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Melton 2, Brooks).

Technical Fouls: Allen, 9:17 fourth.

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 37:45 5-15 10-10 0-3 1 2 21
Collins 7:28 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Nurkic 40:39 8-14 4-9 6-21 6 5 22
Lillard 44:56 6-15 14-14 0-2 10 2 31
McCollum 44:10 11-19 4-4 0-3 1 1 29
Trent Jr. 35:07 3-6 1-2 1-3 1 1 8
Whiteside 13:54 2-6 0-0 1-4 0 4 4
Gabriel 9:07 1-3 0-0 1-1 1 2 3
Hezonja 6:54 1-4 2-2 0-1 0 1 5
Totals 240:00 38-84 35-41 9-39 20 19 126

Percentages: FG .452, FT .854.

3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Lillard 5-14, McCollum 3-7, Nurkic 2-3, Gabriel 1-1, Collins 1-2, Trent Jr. 1-3, Hezonja 1-4, Anthony 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Nurkic 2, Trent Jr. 2, Anthony, Hezonja, McCollum).

Turnovers: 13 (Nurkic 5, Anthony 2, McCollum 2, Trent Jr. 2, Hezonja, Lillard).

Steals: 12 (Trent Jr. 5, McCollum 2, Nurkic 2, Hezonja, Lillard, Whiteside).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis 19 33 42 28 122
Portland 31 27 31 37 126

T_2:25.