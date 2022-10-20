Portland 115, Sacramento 108

Grant 5-11 10-13 23, Hart 8-11 3-3 19, Nurkic 3-9 2-2 8, Lillard 5-18 9-9 20, Simons 9-22 1-2 22, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-2 0-2 0, Winslow 5-9 0-0 11, Sharpe 4-6 1-2 12. Totals 39-88 26-33 115.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title