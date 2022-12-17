Skip to main content
Portland 107, Houston 95

Hart 5-6 1-1 12, Winslow 1-4 0-0 2, Nurkic 6-11 1-2 14, Lillard 7-20 6-8 25, Simons 11-21 5-5 32, Brown III 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Watford 2-5 1-3 6, Eubanks 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Sharpe 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 40-85 14-19 107.

HOUSTON (95)

Gordon 2-6 0-0 5, Smith Jr. 3-11 0-0 6, Sengun 4-11 2-2 10, Green 5-16 5-9 15, Porter Jr. 3-10 7-9 13, Eason 6-14 0-0 13, Garuba 1-2 1-2 3, Martin Jr. 6-9 1-1 13, Fernando 1-2 2-4 4, Marjanovic 0-0 2-2 2, Nix 2-3 0-0 5, Washington Jr. 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 36-90 20-29 95.

Portland 33 24 28 22 107
Houston 27 24 14 30 95

3-Point Goals_Portland 13-36 (Lillard 5-13, Simons 5-14, Hart 1-1, Nurkic 1-1, Watford 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Sharpe 0-2), Houston 3-29 (Nix 1-2, Eason 1-3, Gordon 1-3, Sengun 0-1, Martin Jr. 0-2, Washington Jr. 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-4, Green 0-6, Porter Jr. 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 36 (Hart 13), Houston 51 (Sengun 8). Assists_Portland 20 (Lillard 10), Houston 19 (Green, Porter Jr. 4). Total Fouls_Portland 20, Houston 18. A_16,217 (18,500)

