Porter scores 50, Rockets stun Bucks after Giannis exits April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 11:34 p.m.
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Houston.
Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas embraces guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) after the Rockets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Houston.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes (7) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward D.J. Wilson (00) defends during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) reacts after making a shot and drawing a foul during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Toyota Center in Houston.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Houston.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gives a thumbs up while walking off the court after the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Houston.
HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points, and the NBA-worst Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 143-136 on Thursday night after Giannis Antetokounmpo left less than a minute into the game with an apparent ankle injury.
Houston snapped a five-game losing streak on the back of a dazzling performance from Porter, who scored 32 points in the second half and 17 in the fourth quarter. The 20-year-old's previous career best was 30 points as a rookie with Cleveland last season.