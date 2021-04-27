Porter scores 31 points, Nuggets knock off Grizzlies 120-96 PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer April 26, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 12:04 a.m.
1 of9 Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., left, drives to the net as Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., left, looks to pass the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas, right, moves to the rim as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, left, blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, pulls in a rebound as Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers, right, pulls in a rebound as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. erupted for 31 points courtesy of a torrid shooting night, Paul Millsap added nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and the short-handed Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-96 on Monday.
Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds for his league-leading 53rd double-double to help the Nuggets knock off Memphis for a sixth straight time at home. The Grizzlies’ last win in the Mile High City was Feb. 26, 2017.