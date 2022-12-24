Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America ABBIE PARR and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2022 Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 12:12 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said.
Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was a 19-year-old man. A bystander's jacket was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting at the mall's Nordstrom location.
ABBIE PARR and STEFANIE DAZIO