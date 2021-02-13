Point from defeat, Osaka edges Muguruza at Australian Open Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 9:57 p.m.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — So good for so long lately, Naomi Osaka was just one point from the end of her lengthy winning streak, one point from leaving the Australian Open with a loss to Garbiñe Muguruza.
Bleak as things looked for her late in a big-hitting matchup of Grand Slam champions and former No. 1-ranked women, Osaka never wavered, erasing two match points and grabbing the last four games to edge Muguruza 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena in the fourth round Sunday (Saturday night EST).