Podlesny's FG lifts Georgia past Cincinnati in Peach Bowl CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 4:16 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining, and No. 11 Georgia handed No. 6 Cincinnati its only loss of the season with a dramatic 24-21 victory in the Peach Bowl on Friday.
Georgia trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter, but its defense clamped down on Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati and JT Daniels helped rally the Bulldogs with his arm. Daniels finished with 392 yards passing.