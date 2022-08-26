Pittsburgh-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber reaches on error. Throwing error by Rodolfo Castro. Rhys Hoskins doubles to deep left field. Kyle Schwarber to third. Alec Bohm singles to shallow infield. Bryce Harper singles to right field. Alec Bohm to third. Rhys Hoskins scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. J.T. Realmuto reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Bryce Harper out at second. Alec Bohm scores. Nick Castellanos singles to right field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Bryson Stott strikes out swinging. Jean Segura singles to shallow right field. Nick Castellanos to second. Matt Vierling lines out to center field to Bryan Reynolds.

4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Phillies 4, Pirates 0.

Phillies second. Kyle Schwarber doubles to deep right field. Rhys Hoskins singles to center field. Kyle Schwarber scores. Alec Bohm grounds out to shallow infield, Rodolfo Castro to Michael Chavis. Rhys Hoskins to second. Bryce Harper grounds out to shortstop, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Michael Chavis. Rhys Hoskins to third. J.T. Realmuto reaches on error. Rhys Hoskins scores. Fielding error by Kevin Newman. Nick Castellanos grounds out to second base, Rodolfo Castro to Michael Chavis.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 6, Pirates 0.

Pirates fourth. Kevin Newman singles to center field. Bryan Reynolds homers to left field. Kevin Newman scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes lines out to second base to Jean Segura. Michael Chavis strikes out swinging. Ben Gamel grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Pirates 2.

Pirates fifth. Rodolfo Castro homers to left field. Greg Allen flies out to left field to Kyle Schwarber. Oneil Cruz grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Jason Delay strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Pirates 3.

Pirates seventh. Ben Gamel homers to right field. Rodolfo Castro singles to left center field. Greg Allen out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, J.T. Realmuto to Rhys Hoskins. Rodolfo Castro to second. Oneil Cruz walks. Jason Delay grounds out to third base. Rodolfo Castro out at third.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 6, Pirates 4.

Phillies eighth. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Bryson Stott singles to shallow left field. Bradley Zimmer scores. Jean Segura grounds out to third base. Bryson Stott out at second. Matt Vierling called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 7, Pirates 4.