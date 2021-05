Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to deep left field. Freddie Freeman flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shallow infield, Adam Frazier to Erik Gonzalez. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Ozzie Albies doubles to deep center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Pirates 0.

Braves second. Dansby Swanson doubles to left field. Kevan Smith walks. Guillermo Heredia singles to shortstop. Kevan Smith to second. Dansby Swanson to third. Ian Anderson strikes out swinging. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to right field. Guillermo Heredia scores. Kevan Smith scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Freddie Freeman flies out to left center field to Bryan Reynolds. Marcell Ozuna flies out to shallow center field to Bryan Reynolds.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Pirates 0.

Braves fourth. Guillermo Heredia doubles to left field. Ian Anderson out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Erik Gonzalez to Adam Frazier. Guillermo Heredia to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Ben Gamel. Guillermo Heredia scores. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Pirates 0.

Braves fifth. Marcell Ozuna walks. Ozzie Albies homers to center field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Austin Riley homers to left field. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow infield. Kevan Smith strikes out swinging. Guillermo Heredia called out on strikes. Ian Anderson strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 9, Pirates 0.

Braves sixth. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Cole Tucker to Erik Gonzalez. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Marcell Ozuna homers to left field. Ozzie Albies flies out to left field to Ben Gamel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 10, Pirates 0.

Braves seventh. Austin Riley homers to center field. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Kevan Smith singles to shallow left field. Guillermo Heredia flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Josh Tomlin flies out to right center field to Bryan Reynolds. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Ildemaro Vargas to Erik Gonzalez.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 12, Pirates 0.

Braves eighth. Freddie Freeman walks. Marcell Ozuna doubles. Freddie Freeman to third. Ozzie Albies walks. Austin Riley out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Ben Gamel. Marcell Ozuna to third. Freddie Freeman scores. Dansby Swanson walks. Ozzie Albies to second. Kevan Smith singles to left field. Dansby Swanson to second. Ozzie Albies to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Guillermo Heredia singles to center field. Kevan Smith to second. Dansby Swanson to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Ehire Adrianza pinch-hitting for Josh Tomlin. Ehire Adrianza homers to right field. Guillermo Heredia scores. Kevan Smith scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman doubles to left field. Marcell Ozuna doubles to deep center field. Freddie Freeman scores. Ozzie Albies flies out to right field to Gregory Polanco.

8 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 20, Pirates 0.

Pirates ninth. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to shallow infield, Ozzie Albies to Austin Riley. Erik Gonzalez walks. Ben Gamel singles to shallow infield. Erik Gonzalez to third. Throwing error by Jacob Webb. Cole Tucker called out on strikes. Will Craig singles to shallow infield. Ben Gamel to second. Erik Gonzalez scores. Kevin Newman flies out to right field to Ronald Acuna Jr..

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 20, Pirates 1.