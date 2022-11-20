Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3

Pittsburgh 1 2 2 \u2014 5 Chicago 0 2 1 \u2014 3 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 6 (Rakell, Crosby), 1:04. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 8 (Poehling, Joseph), 2:27. 3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 8 (Crosby, Pettersson), 4:07. 4, Chicago, Khaira 2 (Dickinson), 9:39. 5, Chicago, Kane 3 (Toews, Murphy), 16:36. Third Period_6, Chicago, Kurashev 3, 15:49. 7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 10 (Guentzel, Letang), 16:46. 8, Pittsburgh, Carter 3 (Crosby, Letang), 19:43. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-7-10_25. Chicago 16-8-8_32. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 2-4-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Soderblom 2-3-1 (24-20). A_21,182 (19,717). T_2:36. Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Ryan Gibbons.