Pistons beat Magic 97-92 in matchup of NBA's 2 worst teams DAVE HOGG, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 10:05 p.m.
1 of8 Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Trey Lyles (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) steals the ball from Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, center, with forward Trey Lyles, right, helping defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) grabs a rebound against Orlando Magic forward Freddie Gillespie (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
DETROIT (AP) — Trey Lyles scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Pistons won for the third time in five games, beating the Orlando Magic 97-92 on Saturday night in a matchup of the NBA's two worst teams.
After ending last year with 18 losses in 19 games, the Pistons have beaten San Antonio, Milwaukee and the Magic since New Year's Day. They improved to 8-30.