Pisanelli All-New England; boys finish eighth

Competing individually, Tess Pisanelli earned more regional honors.

Competing together, the boys team earned a top-10 finish.

Those were the most notable takeaways as Ridgefield cross country runners completed the official high school season at Saturday’s New England championships at Wickham Park in Manchester.

Pisanelli, a senior, finished 14th overall in the 5,000-meter girls race with a time of 18 minutes, 56 seconds. By placing in the top 25, Pisanelli made the All-New England team for the second straight season — she finished 25th at last year’s race in a time of 19:29.

The Ridgefield boys were eighth in the team standings with 315 points, five fewer than ninth-place Pinkerton, N.H.

Junior Chuckie Namiot led Ridgefield with a 32nd-place overall finish in a time of 16:29. Classmate Charlie King also finished in the top 50, placing 41st overall in 16:34.

Senior Trevor DeMarco (72nd, 16:53), junior Liam Carcich (130th, 17:20) and sophomore Jon-Paul Karpf (174th, 17:40) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team time.

Sophomore Ethan Snyder (183rd, 17:44) and junior Chaz DellaCorte (204th, 17:58) were Ridgefield’s sixth and seventh runners, respectively.

Champlain Valley (VT) won the girls team title and La Salle Academy (R.I.) won the boys team title.

The top Connecticut teams were Hall (second in the girls race) and Tolland (third in the boys race).

Connecticut did have one of the individual champions as Conard sophomore Gavin Sherry was first in the boys race with a time of 15:30.

Sofie Matson of Falmouth, Mass., won the girls race in 17:52, finishing five seconds ahead of Greenwich’s Mari Noble.

Notes: Thirty boys teams and 30 girls teams competed at the meet, which included squads from Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. Teams qualified based on their finishes at state championship meets.