Pirates beat Cubs 8-6 as Chicago's skid reaches seven games
JOHN PERROTTO, Associated Press
Sep. 28, 2021
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Colin Moran hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt the Cubs their seventh straight loss, rallying to beat Chicago 8-6 on Tuesday night.
Moran’s homer, his 10th of the season, to deep center field in the first inning opened the scoring. The Pirates scored four runs in the sixth to move ahead 7-6. Moran singled home an insurance run in the seventh.