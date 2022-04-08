Picault leads the Houston Dynamo against the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (0-3-2) vs. Houston Dynamo (2-1-2)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -125, San Jose +316, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Fafa Picault leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against Inter Miami.

The Dynamo were 6-16-12 overall in the 2021 season while going 6-5-6 at home. The Dynamo averaged 1.1 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The Earthquakes finished 10-13-11 overall a season ago while going 5-6-6 on the road. The Earthquakes scored 46 goals and had a goal differential of -8 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Corey Baird (injured), Derrick Jones (injured).

Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Jack Skahan (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Eduardo Lopez (injured), Shea Salinas (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.