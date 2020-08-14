https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15483872.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|70
|35.9
|627-1283
|.489
|141-398
|468-509
|.919
|1863
|26.6
|Oubre
|56
|34.5
|373-826
|.452
|108-307
|192-246
|.780
|1046
|18.7
|Ayton
|38
|32.5
|310-568
|.546
|3-13
|67-89
|.753
|690
|18.2
|Rubio
|65
|31.0
|287-692
|.415
|78-216
|195-226
|.863
|847
|13.0
|Baynes
|42
|22.2
|183-381
|.480
|59-168
|56-75
|.747
|481
|11.5
|Payne
|8
|22.9
|33-68
|.485
|15-29
|6-7
|.857
|87
|10.9
|Saric
|66
|24.7
|256-538
|.476
|84-235
|108-128
|.844
|704
|10.7
|Kaminsky
|39
|19.9
|138-307
|.450
|41-124
|61-90
|.678
|378
|9.7
|Bridges
|73
|28.0
|247-484
|.510
|70-194
|103-122
|.844
|667
|9.1
|C.Johnson
|57
|22.0
|176-405
|.435
|106-272
|46-57
|.807
|504
|8.8
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Carter
|58
|16.3
|101-243
|.416
|62-146
|23-27
|.852
|287
|4.9
|Diallo
|47
|10.2
|92-142
|.648
|1-3
|34-39
|.872
|219
|4.7
|Okobo
|55
|13.1
|72-181
|.398
|25-71
|50-71
|.704
|219
|4.0
|Jerome
|31
|10.6
|38-113
|.336
|14-50
|12-16
|.750
|102
|3.3
|Bolden
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Lecque
|5
|6.4
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.0
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|73
|241.0
|3006-6429
|.468
|831-2320
|1451-1740
|.834
|8294
|113.6
|OPPONENTS
|73
|241.0
|3011-6378
|.472
|848-2335
|1408-1787
|.788
|8278
|113.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|29
|268
|297
|4.2
|456
|6.5
|213
|1
|49
|264
|18
|Oubre
|67
|294
|361
|6.4
|85
|1.5
|192
|0
|71
|83
|40
|Ayton
|147
|289
|436
|11.5
|72
|1.9
|117
|0
|26
|80
|58
|Rubio
|46
|258
|304
|4.7
|570
|8.8
|167
|0
|94
|173
|11
|Baynes
|71
|166
|237
|5.6
|67
|1.6
|141
|0
|10
|50
|23
|Payne
|4
|27
|31
|3.9
|24
|3.0
|20
|0
|8
|11
|2
|Saric
|100
|306
|406
|6.2
|123
|1.9
|156
|0
|37
|88
|16
|Kaminsky
|35
|141
|176
|4.5
|75
|1.9
|75
|0
|14
|37
|10
|Bridges
|66
|226
|292
|4.0
|129
|1.8
|163
|0
|102
|73
|46
|C.Johnson
|49
|138
|187
|3.3
|69
|1.2
|88
|0
|36
|32
|20
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Carter
|30
|88
|118
|2.0
|84
|1.4
|86
|0
|47
|32
|17
|Diallo
|30
|101
|131
|2.8
|22
|.5
|55
|0
|11
|32
|12
|Okobo
|16
|74
|90
|1.6
|115
|2.1
|54
|0
|24
|38
|4
|Jerome
|7
|39
|46
|1.5
|44
|1.4
|29
|0
|15
|18
|3
|Bolden
|3
|5
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Lecque
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|2
|.4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|712
|2465
|3177
|43.5
|1987
|27.2
|1609
|1
|559
|1077
|290
|OPPONENTS
|664
|2497
|3161
|43.3
|1723
|23.6
|1653
|2
|576
|1139
|401
