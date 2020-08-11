https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15474929.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|68
|35.9
|605-1239
|.488
|139-389
|452-492
|.919
|1801
|26.5
|Oubre
|56
|34.5
|373-826
|.452
|108-307
|192-246
|.780
|1046
|18.7
|Ayton
|36
|32.7
|301-548
|.549
|3-10
|66-87
|.759
|671
|18.6
|Rubio
|63
|31.2
|279-675
|.413
|74-206
|192-223
|.861
|824
|13.1
|Baynes
|42
|22.2
|183-381
|.480
|59-168
|56-75
|.747
|481
|11.5
|Payne
|6
|22.5
|25-54
|.463
|11-22
|4-4
|1.000
|65
|10.8
|Saric
|64
|24.7
|243-519
|.468
|80-230
|104-122
|.852
|670
|10.5
|Kaminsky
|38
|20.1
|132-299
|.441
|40-121
|61-90
|.678
|365
|9.6
|Bridges
|71
|27.9
|233-464
|.502
|65-185
|98-117
|.838
|629
|8.9
|C.Johnson
|55
|21.7
|166-384
|.432
|105-264
|46-57
|.807
|483
|8.8
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Carter
|56
|16.1
|97-235
|.413
|58-140
|23-27
|.852
|275
|4.9
|Diallo
|46
|10.3
|89-138
|.645
|1-3
|34-39
|.872
|213
|4.6
|Okobo
|54
|13.1
|72-181
|.398
|25-71
|46-67
|.687
|215
|4.0
|Jerome
|30
|10.7
|37-110
|.336
|13-48
|11-14
|.786
|98
|3.3
|Bolden
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Lecque
|5
|6.4
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.0
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|71
|241.1
|2908-6251
|.465
|805-2258
|1415-1698
|.833
|8036
|113.2
|OPPONENTS
|71
|241.1
|2926-6196
|.472
|825-2276
|1382-1754
|.788
|8059
|113.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|27
|254
|281
|4.1
|444
|6.5
|210
|1
|48
|262
|18
|Oubre
|67
|294
|361
|6.4
|85
|1.5
|192
|0
|71
|83
|40
|Ayton
|141
|274
|415
|11.5
|67
|1.9
|116
|0
|24
|80
|57
|Rubio
|46
|251
|297
|4.7
|548
|8.7
|162
|0
|93
|170
|10
|Baynes
|71
|166
|237
|5.6
|67
|1.6
|141
|0
|10
|50
|23
|Payne
|2
|22
|24
|4.0
|19
|3.2
|13
|0
|8
|8
|2
|Saric
|97
|294
|391
|6.1
|117
|1.8
|151
|0
|37
|85
|16
|Kaminsky
|34
|140
|174
|4.6
|75
|2.0
|73
|0
|13
|37
|10
|Bridges
|66
|220
|286
|4.0
|125
|1.8
|160
|0
|100
|72
|43
|C.Johnson
|47
|134
|181
|3.3
|66
|1.2
|86
|0
|34
|32
|19
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Carter
|29
|85
|114
|2.0
|82
|1.5
|83
|0
|46
|32
|16
|Diallo
|30
|100
|130
|2.8
|22
|.5
|55
|0
|11
|32
|12
|Okobo
|16
|72
|88
|1.6
|113
|2.1
|53
|0
|24
|38
|4
|Jerome
|6
|38
|44
|1.5
|43
|1.4
|29
|0
|15
|18
|3
|Bolden
|3
|5
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Lecque
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|2
|.4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|694
|2394
|3088
|43.5
|1925
|27.1
|1577
|1
|549
|1064
|283
|OPPONENTS
|642
|2442
|3084
|43.4
|1678
|23.6
|1615
|2
|568
|1119
|393
View Comments