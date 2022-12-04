Phoenix 133, San Antonio 95

Bridges 7-11 0-0 20, Saric 6-8 1-1 17, Ayton 10-14 4-5 25, Booker 7-16 5-5 20, Payne 2-8 0-0 5, Wainright 3-3 0-1 8, Lee 2-5 0-0 5, Biyombo 1-2 0-0 2, Landale 4-6 3-4 12, Okogie 4-12 1-2 9, Shamet 3-8 2-2 10, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-94 16-20 133.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title