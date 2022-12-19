Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104

Brown Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Walker IV 5-13 3-3 16, Bryant 6-12 2-3 16, Beverley 4-8 1-1 9, Schroder 12-19 4-4 30, Gabriel 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Christie 1-9 0-0 2, Nunn 6-12 2-2 17, Pippen Jr. 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 39-87 14-17 104.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title