Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105

Brown Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Walker IV 8-18 6-7 24, Davis 11-17 15-16 37, Beverley 0-2 0-0 0, Reaves 3-5 5-5 11, Gabriel 0-3 0-0 0, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Nunn 2-4 0-0 4, Schroder 0-6 0-0 0, Westbrook 8-20 3-7 21. Totals 36-85 29-35 105.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title