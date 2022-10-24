Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95

Bridges 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 4-6 0-0 11, Ayton 6-11 1-1 13, Booker 13-21 4-4 35, Paul 3-11 0-0 7, Craig 3-7 0-0 8, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Landale 4-8 1-1 9, Okogie 0-0 2-2 2, Payne 4-11 1-2 10, Shamet 2-5 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 11-12 112.
