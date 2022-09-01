Phillies pound 22 hits, cruise to 18-2 win over Diamondbacks DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Sep. 1, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by Kyle Schwarber, right, after Harper scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Cooper Hummel, right, tags out Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins at home plate during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy (30) celebrates his home run against the Philadelphia Phillies with manager Torey Lovullo, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, left, takes the ball from starting pitcher Tommy Henry (47) during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, heads home to score as Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Reyes Moronta moves to back up the play during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, left, celebrates his two-run triple as he looks back at the dugout, while standing next to Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PHOENIX (AP) — Bailey Falter threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings before leaving with an injury, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins both had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies pummeled the Arizona Diamondbacks 18-2 on Wednesday night.
All nine starters in Philadelphia’s lineup had at least two hits, including Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Matt Vierling, Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa. Marsh also had three hits, including a two-run triple and finished with three RBIs.