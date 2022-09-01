Phillies pound 22 hits, cruise to 18-2 win over Diamondbacks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

PHOENIX (AP) — Bailey Falter threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings before leaving with an injury, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins both had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies pummeled the Arizona Diamondbacks 18-2 on Wednesday night.

All nine starters in Philadelphia’s lineup had at least two hits, including Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Matt Vierling, Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa. Marsh also had three hits, including a two-run triple and finished with three RBIs.

The Phillies sent 15 batters to the plate in a seven-run eighth inning. They finished with 22 hits.

Arizona had its season high five-game winning streak snapped. Catcher Carson Kelly pitched the final 1 1/3 innings.

It was a nice bounce-back performance for the Phillies, who had given up 25 runs in the first two games of the series and blew a 7-0 lead in Monday's opener. The left-handed Falter (3-3) was outstanding, giving up just one run on five hits before abruptly leaving the game with an athletic trainer because of right groin tightness.

Arizona rookie left-hander Tommy Henry (3-3) lasted just four innings, giving up seven runs and seven hits. He walked four and struck out four.

Jake McCarthy hit a solo homer for the D-backs in the fourth. Christian Walker and Stone Garrett both had two hits.

THE DREADED DOUBLE

D-backs shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was charged with two errors on one play in the first inning.

Perdomo bobbled a grounder to his backhand, which allowed Alec Bohm to reach first. Perdomo also had a wild throw to first, allowing Rhys Hoskins advance from second to third.

HONORING THOMAS

Lee Thomas, who was the Phillies GM from 1988 to 1997, died on Wednesday in St. Louis. He was 86.

Thomas was credited with building a Philadelphia team that won the NL pennant in 1993, acquiring players like John Kruk, Terry Mulholland, Curt Schilling, Lenny Dysktra, Milt Thompson and Danny Jackson.

Thomas also played eight seasons in the big leagues, highlighted by an All-Star season with the Los Angeles Angels in 1962.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Have a day off on Thursday before starting a three-game series at San Francisco. The Phillies will start RHP Kyle Gibson (9-5, 4.08 ERA) against San Francisco RHP Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.81)

Diamondbacks: Host a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers beginning Thursday. Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (11-5, 2.97) will start the opener against Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.31).

___

