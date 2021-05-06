Phillies' Wheeler tosses 3-hitter, fans 8 in 2-0 victory DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 5:01 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out eight and tossed a three-hit shutout and Alex Bohm homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win and four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
The Phillies head out on a nine-game road trip in first place (17-15) and as the only team in the NL East with a winning record.