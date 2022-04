Phillies first. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper walks. Rhys Hoskins to second. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Bryce Harper to second. Rhys Hoskins to third. Alec Bohm out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Bryan De La Cruz. Bryce Harper to third. Rhys Hoskins scores. Johan Camargo lines out to right field to Avisail Garcia.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Marlins 0.

Phillies second. Didi Gregorius doubles to left field. Matt Vierling doubles to deep center field. Didi Gregorius scores. Bryson Stott strikes out swinging. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper doubles to right field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Matt Vierling scores. Nick Castellanos walks. Alec Bohm singles to right field. Nick Castellanos to second. Bryce Harper scores. Johan Camargo doubles to shallow right field. Alec Bohm scores. Nick Castellanos scores. Didi Gregorius flies out to shallow center field to Miguel Rojas.

6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 8, Marlins 0.

Marlins fifth. Jon Berti doubles to deep right field. Jorge Soler homers to left field. Jon Berti scores. Joey Wendle grounds out to shallow infield to Ranger Suarez. Jesus Aguilar walks. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shallow infield. Jesus Aguilar out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 8, Marlins 2.

Phillies sixth. J.T. Realmuto reaches on error. Fielding error by Joey Wendle. Rhys Hoskins lines out to left field to Jorge Soler. Bryce Harper walks. J.T. Realmuto to second. Nick Castellanos singles to right field. Bryce Harper to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Alec Bohm out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Bryan De La Cruz. Bryce Harper scores. Johan Camargo grounds out to shallow infield, Jon Berti to Miguel Rojas.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 10, Marlins 2.

Marlins eighth. Joey Wendle grounds out to third base, Johan Camargo to Rhys Hoskins. Jesus Aguilar flies out to center field to Simon Muzziotti. Avisail Garcia homers to center field. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Bailey Falter to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 10, Marlins 3.