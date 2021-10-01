Philadelphia-Miami Runs

Phillies third. Andrew Knapp hit by pitch. Ranger Suarez hit by pitch. Andrew Knapp to second. Odubel Herrera singles to deep right center field. Ranger Suarez to second. Andrew Knapp scores. Ronald Torreyes strikes out swinging. Bryce Harper doubles to deep center field. Odubel Herrera to third. Ranger Suarez scores. Brad Miller walks. Didi Gregorius out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Bryan De La Cruz. Bryce Harper to third. Odubel Herrera scores. Freddy Galvis grounds out to first base to Lewin Diaz.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 3, Marlins 0.