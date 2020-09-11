Philadelphia-Miami Runs

Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow left field, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. Rhys Hoskins singles to shallow infield. Bryce Harper walks. Rhys Hoskins to third. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. Rhys Hoskins scores. Didi Gregorius pops out to shallow right field to Jazz Chisholm.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins first. Corey Dickerson walks. Starling Marte doubles to third base. Corey Dickerson scores. Jesus Aguilar walks. Matt Joyce called out on strikes. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Garrett Cooper lines out to deep left field to Andrew McCutchen.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Marlins 1.

Phillies second. Jean Segura lines out to shortstop to Miguel Rojas. Andrew Knapp reaches on error. Fielding error by Jesus Aguilar. Alec Bohm singles to right center field, advances to 3rd. Andrew Knapp scores. Fielding error by Starling Marte. Adam Haseley singles to left center field. Alec Bohm scores. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shortstop. Adam Haseley out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 3, Marlins 1.

Marlins third. Corey Dickerson singles to shallow center field. Starling Marte singles to right field. Corey Dickerson to second. Jesus Aguilar flies out to deep center field to Adam Haseley. Starling Marte to second. Corey Dickerson to third. Matt Joyce out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Adam Haseley. Starling Marte to third. Corey Dickerson scores. Brian Anderson grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 3, Marlins 2.

Phillies fourth. Didi Gregorius doubles. Jean Segura singles to shallow infield. Didi Gregorius to third. Andrew Knapp strikes out swinging. Alec Bohm singles to deep left center field. Jean Segura to third. Didi Gregorius scores. Adam Haseley out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Sandy Alcantara to Jesus Aguilar. Alec Bohm to second. Jean Segura scores. Andrew McCutchen strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 5, Marlins 2.

Marlins fourth. Garrett Cooper singles to shallow center field. Miguel Rojas doubles to deep left field. Garrett Cooper to third. Jazz Chisholm pops out to Alec Bohm. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Miguel Rojas to third. Garrett Cooper scores. Corey Dickerson grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 5, Marlins 3.

Phillies fifth. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. Bryce Harper grounds out to shallow right field to Jesus Aguilar. J.T. Realmuto homers to left field. Didi Gregorius pops out to shallow infield to Brian Anderson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Marlins 3.

Marlins eighth. Garrett Cooper walks. Miguel Rojas flies out to left field to Andrew McCutchen. Jazz Chisholm singles to shallow left field. Garrett Cooper to second. Jorge Alfaro flies out to deep center field to Adam Haseley. Corey Dickerson singles to right field. Jazz Chisholm to second. Garrett Cooper to third. Starling Marte doubles to deep right field. Corey Dickerson scores. Jazz Chisholm scores. Garrett Cooper scores. Jesus Aguilar walks. Matt Joyce reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jesus Aguilar out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Phillies 6, Marlins 6.

Marlins ninth. Brian Anderson singles to shallow center field. Garrett Cooper grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Monte Harrison to second. Miguel Rojas is intentionally walked. Jazz Chisholm strikes out swinging. Jorge Alfaro singles to shortstop. Miguel Rojas to third. Monte Harrison scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 7, Phillies 6.