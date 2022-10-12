Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs

Braves sixth. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Eddie Rosario lines out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit by pitch. Dansby Swanson walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Matt Olson singles to right field. Dansby Swanson to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley singles to shallow infield. Matt Olson to second. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud singles to shallow center field. Austin Riley to third. Matt Olson scores. Michael Harris II grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Phillies 0.