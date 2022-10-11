Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs

Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to first base, Matt Olson to Max Fried. Rhys Hoskins flies out to deep left field to Robbie Grossman. J.T. Realmuto singles to right field. Bryce Harper singles to shallow center field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Nick Castellanos singles to right field. Bryce Harper to second. J.T. Realmuto scores. Alec Bohm singles to shallow center field. Nick Castellanos to third. Bryce Harper scores. Jean Segura grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 2, Braves 0.