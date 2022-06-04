Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|30
|7
|7
|7
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stott ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Lagares rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|4
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Moniak cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|500
|000
|02x
|—
|7